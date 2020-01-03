Legally Speaking – New Year’s resolutions

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s the start of a new year, which marks the time when many Americans resolve to make a change to better themselves.

Attorney Aaron Sachs discusses strategies to setting and meeting new year’s resolutions in this week’s legally speaking.

How many Americans make New Year’s resolutions? And how do those numbers compare to those who actually keep them?

Attorney Aaron Sachs said, “A new study suggests that 40% of Americans make New Year’s resolutions, 25% of those who make those resolutions drop off the wagon within the first week. 54% abandoned those goals within 6 months. Only 8% actually achieve their goals.”

So why are many people unable to achieve their goals? Why do they abandon them so quickly?

“Well if you look at that 8% that make their goals, The track record shows that there are certain things they do. Number one: Resolutions are more likely to be achieved if they are specific and obtainable. So instead of having a general, vague resolution to ” lose weight.” Set your goal to lose 5 pounds by each month by running on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. If you are specific and you’re realistic, you have a much higher chance of actually hitting that goal.”

Does it help to have someone holding you accountable?

“Share your goals with others. Telling friends and family about your goals does help make you more accountable. So for example, if you want to work out, but you are meeting a friend at the gym, you are more likely to show up if you’ve got that time set. Many people also share their goals on Facebook or other social media.”

What’s the bottom line on setting and keeping New Year’s resolutions?

“Let’s get started and yes you can achieve your New Year’s resolutions. Best wishes to everyone in 2020.”

