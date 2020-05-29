Legally Speaking — Motorcycle Safety

JOPLIN, Mo. — With the warmer weather, motorcyclists are starting to get out their bikes and hit the road.

Attorney Aaron Sachs discusses safety of motorcycles and other vehicles in this week’s Legally Speaking.

Aaron, we are finishing up May and this week’s topic is motorcycle awareness. Why is May an especially important month.

Attorney Aaron Sachs, said, “May is motorcycle awareness month. And as the weather gets warmer, there are more riders on the road. A rider has as much right to be on the road as a car, so those behind the wheel need to start paying more attention to the rider behind the handlebarS.

Why is motorcycle awareness important?

“Cars are involved in 54% of all motorcycles crashes resulting in a death. Cars often fail to yield the right way turning left in front of motorcycles. In accidents, drivers often say they did not see the motorcycle….and that is usually because they did not keep a lookout. So it’s important to, ” look twice and save a life.”

What are some tips drivers in cars and motorcyclists can take to be safer on the road?

“Some tips that I’ve always followed are to allow more distance when behind a motorcycle, never share a lane with a motorcycle- always give them the full lane. Both drivers and motorcyclists should always use turn signals.”

Aaron, what is the bottom line when it comes to motorcycle awareness?

Look twice, and you may just save a life.

Legally Speaking was sponsored by Aaron Sachs and Associates.