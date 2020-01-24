Legally Speaking – Marijuana and banking

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act was first introduced to congress in May of 2017 and reintroduced in April 2019.

One potential impact involves how medical marijuana businesses handle their cash.

Attorney Aaron Sachs discusses the issue in this week’s Legally Speaking.

How many states have legalized marijuana in some form or another and can a grower or seller deposit their funds into federally insured banks?

Attorney Aaron Sachs, said, “20 years ago, marijuana was illegal in all 50 states. Now it has been legalized in some form or another in 33 states. At the same time, it is still against federal law meaning that banks are in jeopardy with bank regulators if they accept deposits from a business involved in the pot industry.”

What is the basis for a safe banking act; why is it necessary?

“The SAFE Banking Act is a direct response to issues faced by legal cannabis companies operating in the United States. The SAFE Banking Act is designed to prohibit federal regulators from punishing financial institutions for the sole reason that they choose to provide services, such as checking and savings accounts, loans and accepting deposits from legal marijuana businesses.”

What is the consequence if this proposed legislation does not become law?

“Forcing legal businesses to operate in all-cash is dangerous and poses a safety concern.”

Senator Merkley said in a statement, “It’s absurd that cannabis business owners have to shuttle around gym bags full of cash to take care of their taxes or pay their employees. Operating in cash is an invitation to robbery, money laundering and organized crime. This is a public safety issue, and I hope that this will be the Congress when we build a bipartisan consensus to put this common-sense fix into law.”

What is the bottom line?

“Regardless how you feel about medical marijuana, we need to somehow reconcile the law of 33 states with our national law in order to avoid in the area of banking.”

