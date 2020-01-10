Legally Speaking – Holiday Debt

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s early January, and the presents have been unwrapped.

The holiday decorations are put away, and the guests are back home.

But holiday cheer starts to fade when the first Christmas bill arrives and reality sets in.

Attorney Aaron Sachs discusses managing that holiday debt in this week’s Legally Speaking.

Christmas is over and the bills are starting to roll in from all the holiday shopping. Aaron, why is this year so concerning for consumers in debt?

Attorney Aaron Sachs said, “Consumers spent, on average, $800 on Christmas gifts last year. Most of this debt was placed on credit cards.”

Many consumers may be wondering how rising interest might affect their credit scores. What are FICO scores and why should consumers be concerned with them?

“FICO scores are used by lenders to evaluate your credit risk. A higher score can help you qualify for better interest rates from lenders. But missed payments or a high debt-to-income ratio can negatively affect you and lower your FICO score.”

If viewers have debt left over from holiday shopping, what can they do to pay it off quickly and avoid the consequences of the rising interest rates?

“Create a budget and avoiding unnecessary spending. Consolidate and transfer your debt to a lower interest credit card. Pay back payday loans immediately as these carry extremely high interest rates. However, if you pay off your credit card, do not close it out immediately, since this could also negatively affect your credit score.”

Aaron, what’s the bottom line when it comes to debt reduction?

“Avoid borrowing more than you can pay back at a time. Avoid missing payments. Make a plan to repay your debt and stick with it.”

Legally speaking was sponsored by Aaron Sachs and Associates.