CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - Two sisters that haven't seen each other in more than 40 years are making up for lost time.

Shannon Sampson is from Carl Junction and her long-lost sister Collen Sutphen lives in Arizona. The two say they they grew up in a very dysfunctional family, both leaving home before they were 16 years old. They don't even remember what incident caused them to stop speaking to each other. And, after going their separate ways, they ended up in different parts of the country to start their own families. Just recently they agreed to see each other again and have been inseparable ever since.