Legally Speaking – Espinoza vs Montana Department of Revenue

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Many parts of the legal system have been affected by the covid-19 pandemic but the United States Supreme Court is still at work.

Attorney Aaron Sachs discusses the Supreme Court’s first case of the year in this week’s Legally Speaking.

Aaron, tell us about the first case heard by the US Supreme Court this year.

Attorney Aaron Sachs, said, “The case, Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, and it was heard on Jan. 22nd this year. The question before the Supreme Court Justices is whether that decision of the lower court violated the religion or equal protection clauses of the U.S. Constitution by excluding religious schools from a general student aid program. The justices reversed a decision by the Montana Supreme Court that invalidated a scholarship programs that benefited parents of students who attended religious schools. The implications for church state relations are great in this case.”

What did the Supreme Court decide?

“The Supreme Court looked at the case very narrowly and reversed the district court’s order granting summary judgment in favor of the Plaintiffs, and sent the case back to the lower court. The lower court then ruled that the tax credit program as originally written violated the Blaine Amendment.”

What is the Blaine Amendment?

“An 1875 amendment prohibiting state governments from funding religious schools with public money. Despite the amendment’s failure to pass and become a national law in 1875, nearly forty states have since amended their constitutions to prohibit funding religious affiliated schools. Montana is one of those states.”

Aaron, what is the bottom line?

“Well since the Supreme Court did not directly rule on whether a tax credit was constitutional, it is still an open question in many states that did not enact the Blaine Amendment to their state constitution.”

Legally Speaking was sponsored by Aaron Sachs and Associates.