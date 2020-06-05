Legally Speaking – D-Day

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — June 6th of this year marks the 76th anniversary of D-Day, a day to remember and honor the people who gave their lives.

Attorney Aaron Sachs discusses the history in this week’s Legally Speaking.

Aaron, this year marks the 76th anniversary of D-Day. What is the history behind the celebration?

Attorney Aaron Sachs, said, “Well on June 6, 1944 the Allied Forces of Britain, America, Canada, and France attacked German forces on the coast of Normandy, France. With a huge force of over 150,000 soldiers, the Allies attacked and gained a victory that became the turning point for World War II in Europe. Prior to D-Day, the Allies had conducted a large-scale deception campaign designed to mislead the Germans about their intended invasion target.”

What was the significance of D-Day?

“The D-Day invasion is significant in history for the role it played in World War II. It marked the turning of the tide for the control maintained by Nazi Germany. Less than a year after the invasion, the Allies formally accepted Nazi Germany’s surrender.”

Aaron, how many soldiers were killed in this battle and how long did it last?

“The Allied casualties’ figures for D-Day have generally been estimated around 10,000. The fighting began on D-Day which was June 6, uh and ended on June 30, 1944.”

What is the bottom line on D-Day?

“If the Nazis had won, the landscape of the world would look quite different today. So we need to thank the veterans of WWII, and all who have served and who are serving now.”

Legally Speaking was sponsored by Aaron Sachs and Associates.