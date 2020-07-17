Legally Speaking — Covid-19 Scams

JOPLIN, Mo. — There are often more questions than answers when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

And that uncertainty is opening the door to scammers.

Due to all the attention given to the pandemic, is there anything that we need to know to keep us safe from scams?

Attorney Aaron Sachs, said, “Downloadable apps and some free websites now make it simple for anyone to “spoof” a phone call and make it appear to come from any phone number. CDC has become aware that members of the general public are receiving calls appearing to originate from CDC through caller ID. Many of the calls are requesting donations or phishing for information.”

Is there anything that we can do to prevent receiving these calls?

“Unfortunately, current technology doesn’t make it easy to block these spoofed calls, either on business or personal phones.”

A spoofed call does not mean that anyone’s telephone has been hacked, so you can simply hang up.

What do we need to do to prevent being scammed?

“Hover your mouse over links to see where they lead. BUT Do not click links in emails. If you think the address is correct, retype it in a browser window.”

Be wary of attachments in any email. Do not supply any personal information, especially passwords, to anyone in an email.

What is the bottom line on Covid 19 scams?

“If you feel you’ve been scammed, you can get in touch with: Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity & Infrastructure.”

Security Agency or Federal Trade Commission COVID-19 scams Department of Justice.