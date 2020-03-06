Legally Speaking – CDC Quarantine Rules

JOPLIN, Mo. — In the event of a health emergency, the CDC recent rule expands its powers to test, screen, and quarantine people traveling into or within the United States.

While the proposal is meant to help stop the spread of infectious disease, many fear the new rule may threaten the civil liberties of U.S. citizens.

Attorney Aaron Sachs discusses the regulation in this week’s Legally Speaking.

With the number of infected with the Coronavirus growing every day in China, what can you tell viewers about the CDC’s quarantine rule?

Attorney Aaron Sachs, said, “In order to prevent the spread of diseases such as Coronavirus, smallpox and Ebola, the CDC currently can detain anyone from traveling in or out of our country that is “highly likely” to have a condition that can cause death or serious illness if not contained. A recent proposal relaxes that standard and allows a traveler to be detained if they have any disease that can be spread and uses a broader definition of how to define an ill person. Also, under the new rule, the CDC could test people at airports or other transportation sites, take those the suspected of being ill into custody and potentially quarantine them pending a medical review.”

What does the CDC hope the new rule will accomplish?

“There are good reasons for the expansion. The CDC’s current system was developed in 1944, And as new diseases like Coronavirus, and SARS take the world by surprise, updating the system will hopefully allow the CDC to act quickly when serious outbreaks occur. Many have been critical of the new regulation, including the medical community, legal scholars, and even the travel industry. What are the reasons for their concerns?”

“Many are concerned the new rule sacrifices citizens’ personal liberty. According to the rule, the CDC can detain individuals suspected of carrying an illness indefinitely, although it doesn’t expect most quarantines to expand beyond an incubation period. The proposal does not make provisions for legal counsel if apprehended individuals cannot afford a lawyer (quarantines can be challenged legally). Legal scholars have also warned that the rule is medically unethical since it allows the CDC to test an individual without consent.”

What’s the bottom line when it comes to the CDC’s quarantine rule?

“In my opinion, few people would object if we had a medical emergency or epidemic.”

