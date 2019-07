CHETOPA, Kan. - While the 4th of July is a celebratory time for many, one local city wants its residents to be mindful of the actions they are taking.

The City of Chetopa held its annual mock accident for the community. It gives residents a chance to see what goes on when responders get sent out on a call. Chetopa first responders teamed up, acting out a scene involving two vehicles that crashed as a result of a drunk driver. The scenario featured three patients from the vehicle were severely injured and one passed away. City officials say they hope this serves as a reminder of the harsh realities of drinking and driving.