Legally Speaking – Aaron Sachs continues emphasis on helmet use

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Christmas is only six days away! If a child in your house will find a bicycle or skateboard under the tree, there’ s another gift you don’t want to forget: A safety helmet.

Attorney Aaron Sachs discusses the importance of a properly fitted helmet in this week’s legally speaking.

We’re continuing our look at bicycle helmet safety. You have been involved in this for about 20 years – handing out around 40,000 helmets. So tell us a little bit about why this is a good time to talk about it?

Attorney Aaron Sachs said, “Well, a lot of times, kids get up, they’re excited. And under that tree is a new bicycle or skateboard. In fact more bicycles and skateboards are handed out in Christmas than any other time of the year. It’s important to send the safety message that along with that bicycle, you should have a helmet that’s properly fitted – a lot of injuries from bicycles are head injuries.”

So what is the impact when kids use bicycle safety helmets?

“Well just look at the statistics. Up to 88 percent of bicyclists’ brain injuries can be prevented by using a helmet. You know the direct cost sustained by cyclists not wearing helmets is an estimated around $81 million annually and up to 88 percent of brain injuries can be prevented if you’re wearing a bike helmet.”

What are the national statistics on brain injuries and preventing those?

“Well it’s interesting because traumatic brain injuries can result from just a jolt or a shaking of the head. You know about 1.5 million Americans suffer brain injuries every year – that’ s about one every 15 seconds. TBIs can also range from a mild concussion to a serious head injury. Over half of these injuries are cause in accidents involving cars, motorcycles or bicycles.”

“Head injuries are the greatest threat to bicyclists and account for one third of all visits to the emergency room.”

Safety prevention, especially for kids, is very important to Aaron and he is helping local families get a safety helmet to put under the Christmas tree this year.

"All you have to do is call our office which is at 417-627-0066 and the first 25 callers will receive a free bicycle helmet. Supplies are limited, so call right now."

