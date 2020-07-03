Legally Speaking — 4th of July Safety

JOPLIN, Mo. — The July 4 holiday is just around the corner, and law enforcement officials are reminding Missourians about the importance of safety as we celebrate.

This week’s topic is July 4th and the importance of being proactive with safety. Why is it so important with this holiday?

Attorney Aaron Sachs, said, “Typically, at least six people die in accidents and crashes in Missouri during the July 4th holiday, and over 120 are involved in car accidents. In addition, over 150 people are typically arrested for driving while intoxicated, and several are arrested for boating while being impaired.”

Fireworks safety is obviously an important concern as well. What can you tell us about injuries that result from fireworks?

“Well on average, Americans buy about 25 million pounds of fireworks every 4th of July holiday. More than half of fireworks-related injuries are because of burns: 41% of these injuries are to hands/fingers, and 19% are to hands, faces, and ears. So most deaths from fireworks involve illegal or homemade fireworks. So to prevent some of these kinds of injuries, please keep in mind to never allow young children to play with or light fireworks. Never try to pick up a “dud” – or relight it. Also never throw or point fireworks at other people or vehicles.”

Aside from fireworks-related injuries, what others are most common this time of year?

“The next most common are car accidents and so a lot of people are on the road. If someone is impaired please don’t let them drive – be safe.”

What’s the bottom line when it comes to July 4th safety?

“When it comes to fireworks, think safety first. And Have a happy 4th of July.”