Legal times to purchase and set off fireworks in Baxter Springs

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Baxter Springs City Council has voted to set the dates and times of this years fireworks sales and discharge.

The ordinance establishes the legal times to purchase and set off fireworks.

City leaders are asking the community to abide by these rules, or they could risk receiving a citation.

The city says they just want citizens to enjoy celebrating Independence Day safely.

Sales will be allowed from 8 A.M. on June 26 until July 5 at 10 P.M.

You may discharge fireworks legally July 1 and 2 from 8 A.M. to 10 P.M.

July 3 and 4 from 8 A.M. to Midnight and July 5 from 8 A.M. to 10 P.M.