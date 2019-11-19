Legal Aid of Western Missouri gets new location

JOPLIN, Mo. — An organization that provides free legal services to low income residents in Southwest Missouri has a new home.

Legal Aid of Western Missouri is now located inside the lower lever of the Gryphon Building in Joplin near 10th and Main St.

Managing Attorney, Pam Roychaudhury, says the not for profit law firm moved out of the Federal Court Building in Joplin for a host of reasons based on their client’s needs.

Roychaudhury said, “It allows us more space, allows our attorneys to have individual offices so they can meet with their clients individually and privately, we also have better parking for our clients that are um disabled and also those clients that do not have transportation as there is a trolley stop in front”

She says the move out of the Federal Court House on S. Joplin St. will allow Economic Security Corporation to expand.