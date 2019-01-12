Leftover budget funds helps the Crawford County EMS prep for the future

Left over money from last year's budget is giving the Crawford County EMS a chance to save for the future.

County commissioners have approved transferring twenty thousand dollars from the EMS fund to the operating reserve fund. The operating reserve fund acts as a savings account for several county agencies. County counselor Jim Emerson says this allows for agencies to save taxpayer money by saving up for big ticket items.

"Projects that in the old days we'd probably have to do a lease-purchase agreement for, we can build that up and actually pay cash, items in cash, instead of doing, like, a lease-purchase or a bond issue, or something like that,” says Emerson.

Other agencies, like the County Road and Bridge Department, use the operating reserve fund. Any money transferred in is earmarked for the agency it came from.