Leffen Center for Autism to hold educational event

JOPLIN, Mo –The Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism will be hosting an educational event to remind students and parents their futures are never limited if they fall on the spectrum.

Dove Hayes, Drake’s Mother, said, “Autistic people have their own world in their mind. And to have somebody else that wants to join them or acknowledge what their world is and to kind of bridge that gap between their world and this world and acknowledge it but bring them in is pretty amazing.”

For Dove Hayes and her son drake, dealing with his autism through school was a challenging task.

Drake, who is high functioning, didn’t always find the classroom the best environment for his own growth but then he was connected to The Bill And Virginia Leffen Center.

“Working here, he’s gotten to work with a variety of people on the spectrum and see other people’s issue. And it’s also given him insight into himself.”

Drake is currently taking independent living and self advocacy classes at the center.

And that’s when he’s not pursuing his history degree at Missouri Southern.

Drake Hayes, Student, Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism, said, “It was really good for me. I really improved socially. Made some new friends, some of which I’m still in contact with. And some of the people here have actually given me ideas for potential jobs to look into.”

And someone not too different than Drake will be a featured speaker at the autism center’s educational event.

Dr. Temple Grandin was diagnosed with autism but that never stopped her from becoming a professor at Colorado State University or becoming a spokesperson for those with autism.

Kristy Parker, Clinical Director, Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism, said, “And she attributes so much of her success to her parents, her teachers, her family members, that they constantly engaged her. And I really think it’s important for everybody to hear that from someone who has found that success.”

For autism center students like Drake, hearing her story reminds him his disorder does not define his destiny.

“I was inspired. It’s nice to see people like me out there who are managing to be successful and going above and beyond. It’s really awesome,” said Drake Hayes.

The event will be on Thursday, January 9th at the Downstream Winter Lodge.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m. and there will be live entertainment.

Tickets to the event are still available at the autism center and the Downstream website linked below.

https://downstream.yapsody.com/event/index/500971/winter-lodge