Lee’s Grand Lake Resort estimates nearly $100K in storm damage

Lee’s Grand Lake Resort in Grove suffered structural damage from strong wind in Monday night’s storm.

“We were mainly concerned about some boats floating in the water and docks have been jammed together, some of the stiff arms have brooked,” explained resort manager Don Angel.

Lake docks collapsed into each other and trees fell onto a wooden deck.

It’s an estimated $100,000 worth of damage altogether, but resort staff are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

“A couple of big trees have fallen that we have to get out of the way,” Angel continued. “A few repairs are needed on the deck here that overlook the lake and we just want people to be comfortable and feel safe”

Workers have been cleaning up the debris all day and fixing the boats that crashed into the dock.

Employees say this is not the first time a storm damaged the resort–they suffered similar damage around the same time last year.

“There’s not much else you can do. You just have to take it a step at a time, get it ready. We have got a job to do here and we do it well,” said Angel.

The resort is doing their best to keep a positive attitude towards what happened.

The good news? They do expect to still be open for Labor Day Weekend.