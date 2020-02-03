LeBron James unveils new tattoo honoring long-time friend Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, wearing a No. 24 jersey, speaks about Kobe Bryant prior to an NBA game between the Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WJW) — The sports world continues to mourn the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was among nine killed in a helicopter crash.

Many athletes and professional teams have taken to social media to write tributes, including longtime friend, LeBron James.

Now, the former Cleveland Cavalier player is unveiling a new tattoo to honor Kobe.

James shared a photo of the new ink on his Facebook page.

The design features a black mamba and both of Kobe’s jersey numbers, 8 and 24. Right underneath are the words “Mamba 4 life.”