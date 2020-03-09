Lebanon man sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder

LEBANON, Mo. – Cashawn Ward Williams, 39, who was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of Parole.

The judge sentenced Williams to 999 years in prison for second-degree murder and 20 years in prison for armed criminal action.

Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on March 3, 2020.

Williams shot and killed Gary Don Peterson, 47. Witnesses told investigators the incident followed an argument between the two over Peterson’s involvement with Melanie-Rose McRoberts’, who was in company with Williams’.