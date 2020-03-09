Lebanon man sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder

News
Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Mo. – Cashawn Ward Williams, 39, who was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of Parole.

The judge sentenced Williams to 999 years in prison for second-degree murder and 20 years in prison for armed criminal action.

Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on March 3, 2020.

Williams shot and killed Gary Don Peterson, 47. Witnesses told investigators the incident followed an argument between the two over Peterson’s involvement with Melanie-Rose McRoberts’, who was in company with Williams’.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories