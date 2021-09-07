Lebanon man charged with rape; authorities say as many as 10 child victims

LEBANON, Mo.- A 28-year-old man has been charged with rape, and two counts of sodomy after an investigation began in the assault of a 10-year-old girl.

Court records say Cody Lee Staggs was arrested on September 2 and has been charged with:

First-degree rape

Two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy- deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 12-years-old

Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says the investigation started when Staggs sexually assaulted a 10-year old girl.

Millsap says there may be as many as 10-child victims or children at the time of the assault.

“As these cases develop, we will have a better idea if we will be able to present further information to the Prosecuting Attorney,” said Sheriff David Millsap.

There is another suspect involved, Staggs’ half-brother, who has not been charged yet.

“While charges have been filed, in these particular cases, we are continuing to investigate similar complaints on both suspects,” Millsap said in a press release.

Laclede County detectives served a search warrant at the Staggs’ residence and took the evidence to be examined at the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab in Springfield.