“Leadership Kansas” organization makes stop in Pittsburg

Southeast Kansas is in the spotlight as residents from around the state gather to learn more about the area.

The “Leadership Kansas” program stopped in Pittsburg, highlighting Pittsburg State University and the Block 22 project.

The group represents residents from all parts of the state, traveling around learning about things like Kansas transportation and companies like Watco in Pittsburg.

“The common thing is that I didn’t know Pittsburg had all of this. So again, it’s just great to be able to showcase what people all across the state that can help to advance Southeast Kansas,” explained Joe Dellasega with Leadership Kansas.

Leadership Kansas will make seven stops at cities around the state, including Kansas City, Wichita, Topeka, Garden City, and Goodland.