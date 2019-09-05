LCC new athletic facility fundraiser

PARSONS, Kan.— Labette Community College is getting closer to reaching a major fundraising goal.

A public fundraising campaign will help the college build a new athletic facility on campus. As of today, they’re at 70% of the $5.7 million dollar goal. Construction is planned to begin in 2021 to renovate the current gym and add an expansion.

The facility will grow to more than 41,000 square feet, nearly doubling in size. It will also be used for youth programs and serve as a community venue. If you’re interested in donating or finding out more, click here.