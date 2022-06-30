PARSONS, Kans. — Labette Community College is about to make it easier for some students to attend school.

They are implementing two new scholarship opportunities for incoming freshmen. The first is called the Cardinal Pathway Scholarship and is for students from the bordering states of Kansas.

It’s a renewable scholarship that will pay tuition up to 16 credit hours per semester. Students must maintain a 3.5 GPA.

The second is the Cardinal Academic Scholarship which is for Kansas residents. Students must maintain a 3.0 GPA. It too will pay tuition up to 16 credit hours per semester.

“These are institutional scholarships. It’s a way that our own institution is helping our own students, and it’s really helping those students kind of fill that gap or fill that need that either they aren’t receiving federal aid, or maybe just not enough scholarship dollars, and this is a way to reward them for them working so hard in the classroom in keeping that, maintaining that higher GPA,” said Bethany Kendrick, LCC Director of PR.

The two scholarships will go into effect for the upcoming fall semester and could cover multiple students.

You can also apply online here.