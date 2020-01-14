LAX-Bound Plane Apparently Drops Fuel on Elementary School in Cudahy; Multiple Patients Treated

(KTLA) — Multiple patients are being treated after an aircraft approaching LAX apparently dumped fuel on an elementary school playground in Cudahy on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The incident was reported in the 8000 block of Park Avenue, the Fire Department tweeted shortly before 12:30 p.m. Seventy firefighters and paramedics have responded to the multicasualty incident.

Officials did not provide the name of the school, but Sky5 video showed multiple first responder units — including ambulances — at the scene of Park Avenue Elementary School, which is about 14 miles east of Los Angeles International Airport.

It was not immediately clear how many patients are being assessed or whether anyone suffered serious injuries. It’s also not clear if those being treated are students.

Initial reports indicated the area smelled of jet fuel after the drop, but firefighters are still working to confirm the type of substance, according to the department.

The plane, a Delta Airlines Boeing 777, had mechanical issues and landed safely at LAX just before noon, according to an airport spokesperson.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.