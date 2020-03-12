Lawyer who helped win landmark opioid case providing education

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — One of the lawyers who led the state of Oklahoma to win a lawsuit against a major opioid manufacturing company visits Northeast Oklahoma.

How is he working to help those suffering from addiction?

Reggie Whitten, who is the founder of Fighting Addiction Through Education, travels all throughout Oklahoma sharing his message.

He focuses on many things including providing hope and working to de-stigmatize opioid addiction.

“Additional and substance abuse In my humble opinion the biggest problem the state has it’s the biggest problem this country has. No community that’s not hit by this,” said Whitten.

Fighting Addiction Through Education Founder Reggie Whitten says even his own family was not exempt from facing addiction.

“In 2002 I lost my oldest son Brandon to substance abuse. He got addicted to pain killers, primarily opioids, while he was playing on a national championship division 2 football team.”

And its because of this he founded fate and today he shared his story in hopes of helping someone else.

“Message of hope their is treatment for this and treatment can be very very successful. We have to have access to it and we have to know where to go.”

“The stigma of addiction people think addicts are just bad people doing bad things we know anybody can become an addict.”

He also is able to share his experience fighting legally on behalf of Oklahoma.

Most recently the state won its suit against big pharma for contributing to the opioid epidemic in the state.

“Well they’re is litigation going on right now in about every state they are all way behind Oklahoma. Oklahoma has recovered so far about $830 million dollars and we’re not through. So we will see how it turns out.”

For many students learning more about how they can help others struggling from addiction is impactful.

Adam Gibson, NEO A&M Nursing Student, said, “its part of our normal class and we also learn it in clinicals as well.”

“The more folks that know about it the better just because it is an ongoing issues with a lot of folks.”

Whitten encourages people affected to seek treatment because it can be successful.