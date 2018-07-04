Lawsuit filed against Kansas' Israel boycott dismissed

A lawsuit challenging Kansas' Israel boycott statute has been dismissed.

By statute, the state is prohibited from entering into contracts with individuals and companies that boycott the nation of Israel. In 2017, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit questioning the constitutionality of that law.

However, the case has been dismissed, after the legislature amended the law. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the new law is narrower in scope and more focused on its original purpose.

However, because of that, the state has been ordered to pay the person who sued the state more than $40 thousand dollars for her costs and her attorneys fees.