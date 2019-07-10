Lawsuit against former Missouri Governor is dismissed

MISSOURI (AP) — A lawsuit against a former Missouri Governor has been dismissed.

A Missouri judge has dismissed claims that former Governor Eric Greitens’ Office used a message-deleting app to avoid the Sunshine Law.

Attorney Ben Sansone sued Greitens in 2017 over use of the Confide app, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a Cole County judge has ruled that Confide doesn’t create government records that can be retained, and as a private citizen, Sansone cannot sue Greitens for record-retention violations.