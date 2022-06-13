LAWRENCE, Kan. — Three women are accused of stealing a scooter that belongs to a 7-year-old boy.

Lawrence police released pictures of the three women leaving the Walmart store location on Iowa Sunday night.

The scooter is a red Jetson McQueen 3-wheel Lightning scooter. It has two wheels in the front and one in the back.

Officers said the scooter belonged to a 7-year-old boy at the store shopping with his mom at the time.

Investigators ask anyone who knows the women, or where the stolen scooter is located to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.

The department also tweeted that the suspects can drop off the scooter at police headquarters and officers will make sure it’s returned to the child.