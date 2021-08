LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — If you’re planning to hit the road next week, you may run into some limited access on the interstate.

A section of westbound I-44 will narrow to just one lane from Monday night to Tuesday morning.

It involved the roadway near mile marker 58, east of Route Z at Halltown.

If you’re headed further east, there will be night-time lane closings Tuesday and Wednesday nights near Conway.

The closings will allow road crews to repair concrete on the interstate.