Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office stays busy with faculty fundraiser and jail tours

One Southwest Missouri sheriff’s office is paying fines to help local children.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is once again participating in the annual “Beards for a Cause.” Officers and staff are allowed to wear a relaxed uniform or grow a beard for a fine of fifteen dollars a month.

The office kicks off this fundraiser in October to raise funds for toys for children during the holiday season. And for many, this gives officers a chance to promote a positive image to the community.

“It’s probably one of the best things we can do,” Sheriff Brad Delay explained. “Like I said, so many times, we show up in somebody’s worst moments — bad things happen. We show up when somebody’s been hurt, whether it’s a motor vehicle accident or they’ve been assaulted and people don’t always take away that we are actually there to help them.”

The sheriff adds he makes sure to choose a local charity that can provide gifts to all kids in the county.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is also getting ready to open up the old jail for Apple Butter Makin’ Days.

Starting next weekend, October 11th through the 13th, visitors can take tours through the facility, while learning about its architecture, how it was used, and why it closed.

They’ll even get to hear the tale about old Civil War cannons being used to build it.

“We kind of open it up for the history buffs or people that just kind of want to explore a little bit,” Delay added. “We open up the cells and Lieutenant Chris Barry with the Sheriff’s Office is really into the history side of it. He puts on about a 30 minute presentation.”

Tours will be available every hour on the hour during the weekend.

Just sign up at the information tent in front of the sheriff’s office.