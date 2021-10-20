Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office receives grant to fund new bulletproof vests

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — In tonight’s “Dose of Good News” — law enforcement in Lawrence County will soon be better protected.

The “Lawrence County Sheriffs Office” will soon be getting new bulletproof vests. It’s had its current ones for at least the last 5 years.

The vests typically have a life-span of 5 years. And the new ones — 35 to be exact — won’t cost the department a dime.

They’re being funded through a $16,000 matching grant from the “Department Of Justice.”

“It’s probably the thing that you hope never gets used, but it’s probably one of the most important pieces of equipment that any police officer can have because literally this could mean life or death situation,” said Brad Delay — Lawrence County Sheriff.

Deputies will be sized for their new vests on Monday.