Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office 2019 Traffic Stops

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.,–The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office releases their traffic stop numbers from 2019.



Last year the sheriff’s department made more than 1,500 stops, that number is down from 2018 which was more than 1,600.



The majority of traffic stops were made for speeding, the department reports about 816 speeding violations.

From those stops, about 135 citations were issued.

34 driver arrests were made.

During five of those stops the driver was intoxicated.

And 12 of those stops deputies recovered contraband, including drugs, alcohol or paraphernalia.