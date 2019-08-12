Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies search for wanted man

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for armed criminal action and assault.

Authorities are currently searching for Wesley Blake Louderback, 38, of Everton, Missouri. Louderback is wanted for 1st degree assault; armed criminal action; unlawful use of weapon; resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony; and operating a vehicle without a valid license.



The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says he is considered armed and dangerous. Louderback is described at 6’1 and 215 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, please contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 417-466-2131.