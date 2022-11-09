LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Road work that was supposed to start November 7th has been rescheduled due to weather.
The work has now been pushed back to begin Monday, November 14th to Friday, Nov. 18th, and through Wednesday, Nov. 23rd. Crews will repair pavement along the I-44 ramps as part of the Pavement Repair Project, set for December 1st.
MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts:
- I-44 ramps CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 (Mile Marker 38) south of Stotts City
- I-44 and Route 97 OPEN
- Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are working
- Drivers will encounter automated flaggers directing traffic through work zone during non-working hours on Route 97
- Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas
- Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule