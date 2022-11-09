LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Road work that was supposed to start November 7th has been rescheduled due to weather.

The work has now been pushed back to begin Monday, November 14th to Friday, Nov. 18th, and through Wednesday, Nov. 23rd. Crews will repair pavement along the I-44 ramps as part of the Pavement Repair Project, set for December 1st.

MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts: