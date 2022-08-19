LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Route 37 bridge over Dry Branch near Pierce City will open to traffic once again.

According to a release by MoDOT, the bridge is slated to open officially at 12:30 PM, Friday, August 19th.

This bridge closed in late May while contractor crews replaced the old bridge with a new, 28-foot-wide structure, which is slightly wider than the previous bridge.

This work was part of a three-year project to improve 25 bridges within 15 miles of I-44 across the Southwest District. Of the 25 bridges in the project, known as the I-44 Corridor Bridge Bundle, seven (7) are mainline I-44 bridges, five (5) are I-44 overpass bridges and the remaining bridges are on adjacent routes over various features. Sixteen (16) bridges will be replaced and nine (9) bridges will receive major rehabilitation work.

More information about this project can be found on the project website – I-44 Corridor Bridge Bundle.