LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A bridge closed in May for a replacement project in Lawrence County has opened back up.

The bridge was the last of four bridges to be replaced on Route 97 between Lawrence County Route NN and Missouri Route 96. All of Route 97 is now open in Lawrence County, MoDOT said.

This work was part of a three-year project to improve 25 bridges within 15 miles of I-44 across the Southwest District. Of the 25 bridges in the project, known as the I-44 Corridor Bridge Bundle, seven (7) are mainline I-44 bridges, five (5) are I-44 overpass bridges and the remaining bridges are on adjacent routes over various features. Sixteen (16) bridges will be replaced and nine (9) bridges will receive major rehabilitation work.

More information about this project can be found on the project website – I-44 Corridor Bridge Bundle.