LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Contractor crews are set to close the Missouri Route 96 bridge over Johnson Creek west of Halltown until mid-December beginning the week of August 15 to rehabilitate the bridge, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Crews will demolish the existing bridge deck/driving surface and beams, leaving the piers and foundation in place to be re-used in the new structure. In addition, the contractor will add new barrier walls, guardrail at the ends of the bridge, an upgraded drainage system and new permanent striping.

The bridge also will be widened by three feet to a total of 30 feet to accommodate two 12-foot-wide lanes with three-foot wide shoulders.

This bridge was built in 1960 and is in a deteriorating condition. Approximately 4,200 vehicles cross the bridge daily.

Traffic Impacts:

All lanes of Route 96 will be CLOSED over Johnson Creek until mid-December



Drivers will have access to driveways and entrances on either end of the work zone, but will not be able to drive through the work zone



Drivers will be directed along a signed detour using I-44 and I-49

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone



Drivers should consider alternate routes during the project



Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts



Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.

This work is part of a three-year project to improve 25 bridges within 15 miles of I-44 across the Southwest District. Of the 25 bridges in the project, known as the I-44 Corridor Bridge Bundle, seven (7) are mainline I-44 bridges, five (5) are I-44 overpass bridges and the remaining bridges are on adjacent routes over various features. Sixteen (16) bridges will be replaced and nine (9) bridges will receive major rehabilitation work.

All work in 2022 will be in Lawrence County, where crews will replace five (5) bridges and rehabilitate four (4) others.

More information about this project can be found on the project website – I-44 Corridor Bridge Bundle.

Project Details:

Prime Contractor – The ESS Team

Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. – Columbia

Parsons Transportation Group, Inc. – St. Louis

Total Project Cost: $43.2 million

Contract Completion Date: September 30, 2024

The ESS Team is a partnership of engineering and construction firms that will design and construct the project with oversight by MoDOT and the Federal Highway Administration.