LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Part of Lawrence County Route Z will close for pipe work starting next Tuesday.

Collapsed piping underneath Route Z – between county roads 2030 & 2035 – will be replaced starting December 13th until Dec. 16th. MoDOT crews will work the area from 8 AM – 3 PM those days.

Route Z will be closed off to drivers where crews are present and will reopen during nighttime hours. Drivers will have access to driveways and entrances on either end of the work zone but will not be able to travel through the work zone and are urged to find alternate routes.