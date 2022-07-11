LAWRENCE COUNTY, Kans. — A county-wide burn ban has been initiated for Lawrence County due to extreme weather conditions.

Lawrence County Emergency Management made the announcement early Monday afternoon following the area’s extreme drought and heat seen over the weekend.

Included in the burn ban are, but not limited to, fireworks, open fires, and camp fires. Outdoor grilling and barrel burning are still permitted under strict supervision and available safety measures (e.g. fire extinguisher) nearby.