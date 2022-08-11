LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A Lawrence County bridge will be closing again starting next week.
Where: Lawrence County Route K/Honey Creek bridge North of Aurora
When: As of 3 p.m., Thursday, August 11
What: Bridge OPEN to traffic after MoDOT crews completed initial bridge repairs
Traffic Impacts:
- All Route K lanes OPEN over Honey Creek following initial repairs to the bridge
- Beginning Monday, August 15, all Route K lanes CLOSED 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Thursday to complete repairs
- All Route K lanes OPEN at night and weekends
- Drivers will have access to driveways and field entrances at either end of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone
- No signed detour
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the work zone
- Drivers should find alternate route
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.