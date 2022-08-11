LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A Lawrence County bridge will be closing again starting next week.

Where: Lawrence County Route K/Honey Creek bridge North of Aurora

When: As of 3 p.m., Thursday, August 11

What: Bridge OPEN to traffic after MoDOT crews completed initial bridge repairs

Traffic Impacts:

All Route K lanes OPEN over Honey Creek following initial repairs to the bridge

Beginning Monday, August 15, all Route K lanes CLOSED 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Thursday to complete repairs All Route K lanes OPEN at night and weekends

Drivers will have access to driveways and field entrances at either end of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone

No signed detour

Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the work zone

Drivers should find alternate route

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.