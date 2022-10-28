LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — An upcoming ramp closure on I-44 will impact traffic early next month.
Crews are expected to repair pavement on the ramps beginning Monday-Friday, November 7-11 & 14-18.
MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts:
- I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City during the week days
- I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) open at Route 97 during the weekends
- I-44 and Route 97 Open
- Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are working
- Drivers will encounter automated flaggers directing traffic through work zone during non-working hours on Route 97
- Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas
- Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule
The renovation is part of a Pavement Repair Project on various routes in five SWMO counties – all expected to be completed by December 1st. More information on traffic alerts can be found on MoDOT’s Traveler Map.