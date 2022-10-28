LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — An upcoming ramp closure on I-44 will impact traffic early next month.

Crews are expected to repair pavement on the ramps beginning Monday-Friday, November 7-11 & 14-18.

MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts:

I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City during the week days

I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) open at Route 97 during the weekends

I-44 and Route 97 Open

Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are working

Drivers will encounter automated flaggers directing traffic through work zone during non-working hours on Route 97

Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas

Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule

The renovation is part of a Pavement Repair Project on various routes in five SWMO counties – all expected to be completed by December 1st. More information on traffic alerts can be found on MoDOT’s Traveler Map.