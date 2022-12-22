LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed that eastbound lanes on I-44 near Mile Marker 38 are closed.

A crash reported around 11:16 AM Thursday near MM 40 has forced crews to close eastbound lanes past Exit 38.

Traffic is being diverted at MM 38 – near the Stotts City exit.

The wreck involved a semi carrying a load of frozen chicken. The closure is estimated to last 1.5 hours.

MoDOT traffic cam at MM 47 shows traffic continuing west but not east

MoDOT asks travelers use an alternate route for the time being. You can access MoDOT’s Traveler Map here. Traffic cameras can be toggled on through an option at the bottom left of the page.