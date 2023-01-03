MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett’s first baby of 2023 is a little boy.

Parents Shawn Nance and Bailey Burnside welcomed baby Ridge Allen into the world at 12:44 p.m. on Jan. 2. Ridge Allen weighed seven pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 21 inches long.

The father, Shawn Nance, is a fireman with the City of Neosho and was gifted a red onesie with fire trucks on it from a co-worker, the hospital said in a release.

Cox Monett and the Cox Monett Auxiliary presented a gift basket to the family in honor of the new baby. It included a bear, diapers, socks, wipes, books, and toys.