MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett Hospital will host a Community Live Well Screening on Sept. 17 to help residents take charge of their health.

For $45, participants will receive a complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, full lipid profile (cholesterol, LDL, HDL, triglycerides), Hgb A1C (blood glucose), TSH (thyroid), and, for an additional $15, a PSA test (prostate cancer). Tests are performed on a walk-in basis and are self-pay (cash or check only). Please fast 10 to 12 hours prior to the blood draw.

Several free screenings will be available including EKG and bone density. Participants will also receive information on stroke and cardiac prevention.

“We realize many people delayed health screenings over the last few years,” said Shannon Hobson, RN, screening coordinator. “Now more than ever, it’s important to ‘know your numbers’ so changes can be made to help ward off chronic diseases.”

The screening will be held in the lobby of the CoxHealth Monett Clinic, 1000 E. Hwy. 60 in Monett from 7 to 10 a.m.

All participants will be required to wear a personal face mask/covering. Participants are asked not to attend the screening if they have a pending COVID-19 test, a confirmed positive COVID-19 test in the prior 14 days, or have been around someone with COVID-19 in the prior 14 days.

For more information, please visit coxhealth.com or call 417-354-1448.