Update

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities in Lawrence County said they’re wrapping up their investigation into the deaths of two people just west of Miller after releasing new information Thursday.

The bodies of a man and woman were found inside a home on Monday after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were asked to make a welfare check. Within, they found both 55-year-old Caleb Kingsley, of Miller, and 43-year-old Linda Kennedy, of Chetopa, Kansas, deceased.

Kingsley was found to have suffered a single gun shot wound to the head while asleep in bed. Kennedy’s cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is now expected to be completed within the coming days, LCSO said.

Original

Double-death investigation underway in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Lawrence County authorities are currently working on a double-death investigation.

Sheriff Brad Delay has reported one male and one female were found dead inside a private residence about one mile west of Miller, Missouri.

Neither their names nor the cause of death is being released at this time.

Authorities say there is no threat to the community.