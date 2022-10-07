MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Apple butter lovers are following the scent of cinnamon today. The 56th annual “Apple Butter Makin’ Days” began this morning on the historic downtown Mount Vernon square. More than 90,000 people will take part in the fun throughout the weekend. There are more than 400 merchants and food vendors — along with a multitude of live music acts.

Volunteers and members from area churches began cooking that famous apple butter this morning at 5 a.m. In fact, some made batches as far back as 3-months ago to make sure they had plenty in stock.

“We cook about 1,100 gallons of apple butter a year which is about 8,400 pounds is what we cook down. It usually takes about 5 1/2 to 6 hours and we cook over oak,” said Justin Holder, Round Grove Baptist Church.

“The money that is spent here, especially with our nonprofits and our local vendors is put back into Lawrence County and benefits the local economy, it benefits families,” added Brittni Bates, Director, Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

Tomorrow’s schedule includes races, apple pie eating contests — even a husband-calling contest.

