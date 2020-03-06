Lawrence County Neighborhood Center working to help those in need

LAWRENECE COUNTY, Mo. — After the completion of a community needs assessment in Lawrence County, a non-profit is trying to combat the food deserts within the area.

What is the Lawrence County Neighborhood Center doing?

They’re building People’s Pantries across the county to help those who can’t travel or can’t afford needed food and hygiene products.

Shannon Scott, OACAC Lawrence County Neighborhood Center Supervisor, said, “It will be outside. It will be accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.”

The Lawrence County Neighborhood Center is one of 19 community action agencies in the state of Missouri.

“We serve ten counties in Southwest Missouri and we help people to communities to work towards alleviating the conditions of poverty.”

Each county’s center hosts programs like head start, energy assistance, and foster grandparents.

They do a community needs assessment every so many years to find out what people need, then they try to fix that.

This year is the food desert in Lawrence County.

“A convenience store might be their only source, lack of transportation. We have a lot of elderly clients who do not drive anymore or working families who can’t take time off of work, risk losing their job to visit a food pantry.”

With community funding and grants, 4 to 6 People’s Pantries will be added across the 621 square miles of Lawrence County.

Not only will this pantry be outside and available to the public at all hours, it’ll also have food and supplies that can cater to those with diabetes, or pets.

“A couple diapers to get by or shampoo, so that you can go to work and not risk losing your job. And also period products. We have a lot of high school girls that miss school because they cannot afford using those hygiene products that they need too.”

An Aurora craftsman is working on building these pantries and one is scheduled to be completed in three weeks at the miller senior center.

The Lawrence County Neighborhood Center is asking local businesses, organizations, and community members to help stock these pantries throughout the year.