Lawrence County Man Indicted on Murder Charges

An indictment on a 30-year-old murder case is issued in Lawrence county.

Pierce City’s Lawrence Timmons is suspected to have been involved in the murder case of Cynthia Smith.

She went missing in Mt. Vernon in 1988, and her body was found shortly after in a Pierce City cemetery.

Timmons is being held in the Lawrence County Jail, but was already being held there due to other offenses he committed.

The case involving Smith was closed, but the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was given new information to help them get to the bottom of the cold case.

Timmons is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation and Timmons is waiting for his next court date.