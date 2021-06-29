Lawrence County is getting reviewed for an audit to see how far the county has come

LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO – A Southwest Missouri county is the subject of a state audit.

The last audit for Lawrence County was completed in 2016, where it received an overall rating of “poor.”

A follow-up audit was conducted in 2017, and determined county officials had made some progress addressing issues reported the year before.

A routine audit this year will provide an independent review of the county’s operations to determine how far it’s come.

People who would like to provide any information, can do so by going to the state auditor’s website linked below.

moaudit@auditor.mo.gov