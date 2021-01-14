Lawrence County holds budget hearing

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ks. — Lawrence County held its 2021 budget hearing Thursday.

The county saw its tax revenue increase over the last nine months. County Presiding Commissioner Bob Senninger says it went up anywhere from 10% to 15% each month. The county also has approximately $250,000 left of the $4.5 million CARES Act money they gave to schools and government entities and non-profits.

Bob Senninger – Lawrence County Presiding Commissioner, said, “We have about $250,000 left that we’re going to continue to spend toward public safety, and of course we have an audit we have to go through with all this money, so some of the money will be spent on that as well.”

Senniger says with the covid-19 pandemic last year they’re fortunate to be looking good.